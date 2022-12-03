Gorakhpur jeweller shot in mouth, critical

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Three teams were constituted to trace the assailant who came to the shop on a motorcycle. However, the police were clueless even a day after the incident

In her complaint to the police, his wife Suman Gupta said Rajesh had a property dispute with a few others.
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The owner of a jewellery store was battling for life after an unidentified assailant shoved a gun in his mouth and shot him, at his shop under Gulharia police station limits in the city on Friday evening, police said.

The injured, Rajesh Gupta, was admitted to BRD Medical College where his condition was reported to be serious. Soon after the incident, senior officials rushed to the spot and three teams were constituted to trace the assailant who came to the shop on a motorcycle. However, the police were clueless even a day after the incident.

Gupta is a resident of Karmaha village and owns a jewellery shop at Chambal Crossing. In her complaint to the police, his wife Suman Gupta said Rajesh had a property dispute with a few others.

Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover said the police registered a case against one Gauri Shankar, Devendar Gupta, Deena Nath and Bharat Gupta, and that the investigation was underway

