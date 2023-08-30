Gorakhpur Link e-way likely to be opened for public by year-end

LUCKNOW The 91-km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway, connecting Gorakhpur region with the Purvanchal Expressway, is likely to be opened for public by the end of this year, said the UP government.

By the third week of August, over three-fourth work of the expressway has been completed. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expressway will boost agriculture, commerce, tourism and industries, along with the social and economic development of east UP. It will enable commuters from east UP districts reach Lucknow in 3.5 hours as compared to the current journey of 5 to 6 hours.

By the third week of August, over three-fourth work of the expressway has been completed. One of the priority projects of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the expressway will start from near Jaitpur village in Gorakhpur district and end at Salarpur village in Azamgarh district, located near the Purvanchal Expressway, a spokesperson of the state government was quoted in a press statement said.

With start of traffic on the expressway, Gorakhpur region will be connected to Lucknow, Agra and Delhi via Purvanchal Expressway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total cost of the expressway is ₹5876.67 crore. People residing in Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh districts will be benefited by it, he said.

According to the official X (earlier Twitter) handle of UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority, 79% construction work, 100% of the clearing and grubbing work, and 96% of soil work of Gorakhpur Link Expressway has been completed till August 25. Of the total 341 proposed structures on the expressway, 331 have been constructed. Construction work of other structures is being done at a fast pace, he said.

Recently, Gorakhpur divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra, in a review meeting of major projects, directed the construction agency to speed up the construction work and make the expressway operational by December 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government has allocated ₹200 crore in the budget for the construction of an industrial corridor on both sides of the expressway. It will pave way for the launch of real estate sector, education institutes, medical institutes, food processing units, warehouse, dairy units and industrial training institutes along the expressway, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON