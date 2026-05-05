Gorakhpur , Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said before 2017, people suffered from 'mafia' and 'macchar' due to a lack of security.

Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath

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"What was Gorakhpur's image before 2017? There was a lack of security. People were troubled by the mafia and mosquitoes. People were afraid even to hear the name of Gorakhpur, and no one came to invest. The youth here depended on their identity, forced to wander the country for jobs and hide their identities," Adityanath said.

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-lane bridge built over a water body in the Taramandal area of Gorakhpur, he said, "Today, they don't have to wander or hide their identities. In Gorakhpur alone, more than 50,000 youths have found jobs through industries in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority ."

The Gorakhpur Development Authority constructed the 112-metre-long bridge for ₹14.33 crore, connecting two parts of the Taramandal locality previously separated by the water body.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted the city's improved connectivity, AIIMS, the revived fertiliser plant and sugar mill, tourism projects around Ramgarh Tal, educational institutions and other infrastructure developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted the city's improved connectivity, AIIMS, the revived fertiliser plant and sugar mill, tourism projects around Ramgarh Tal, educational institutions and other infrastructure developments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Taramandal area, the CM said people once hesitated to settle there due to flooding and a lack of facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Taramandal area, the CM said people once hesitated to settle there due to flooding and a lack of facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Today, it has emerged as one of the city's most developed and expensive residential areas," he said, adding that the bridge would further strengthen internal connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today, it has emerged as one of the city's most developed and expensive residential areas," he said, adding that the bridge would further strengthen internal connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also directed officials to develop the water body, like Ramgarh Tal, including boating and recreational facilities for families and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also directed officials to develop the water body, like Ramgarh Tal, including boating and recreational facilities for families and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MP Ravi Kishan praised the chief minister's leadership and said Gorakhpur has become a model of planned urban development. During the inspection, Yogi also interacted with labourers involved in the bridge construction and posed for photographs with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Ravi Kishan praised the chief minister's leadership and said Gorakhpur has become a model of planned urban development. During the inspection, Yogi also interacted with labourers involved in the bridge construction and posed for photographs with them. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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