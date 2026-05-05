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Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath

Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Gorakhpur , Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said before 2017, people suffered from 'mafia' and 'macchar' due to a lack of security.

Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath

"What was Gorakhpur's image before 2017? There was a lack of security. People were troubled by the mafia and mosquitoes. People were afraid even to hear the name of Gorakhpur, and no one came to invest. The youth here depended on their identity, forced to wander the country for jobs and hide their identities," Adityanath said.

While addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-lane bridge built over a water body in the Taramandal area of Gorakhpur, he said, "Today, they don't have to wander or hide their identities. In Gorakhpur alone, more than 50,000 youths have found jobs through industries in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority ."

The Gorakhpur Development Authority constructed the 112-metre-long bridge for 14.33 crore, connecting two parts of the Taramandal locality previously separated by the water body.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
yogi adityanath samajwadi party gorakhpur uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Adityanath
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