Goswami gets another year as UP forensic institute director

: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved another year of re-employment for retired IPS officer GK Goswami as director of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS), Lucknow. The institute in Lucknow is a specialised centre for forensic science education, training and research. (For representation only)

An order issued by the home department on Friday said governor Anandiben Patel had approved Goswami’s re-employment for one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier. His existing service conditions will remain unchanged.

Goswami, a 1997-batch IPS officer, was initially appointed director of the institute on November 13, 2025, for a maximum period of one year or until further orders. The government subsequently issued an order on May 23, 2026, specifying the terms and conditions of his engagement.

The latest order, issued by additional chief secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, renews his engagement in continuation of the November 2025 appointment.

The institute in Lucknow is a specialised centre for forensic science education, training and research.