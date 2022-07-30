Government revokes transfers of 48 doctors

The transfer orders of 48 government doctors were revoked by the state government from among the 313 doctors transferred by the health department on June 30.

“There were 48 doctors on the transfer list who were of level 2 or were from Ayush or dental cadre. The error was notified in the letter on July 16, sent by the health directorate. These 48 transfers have been cancelled,” said the order from the office of the special secretary (health).

The health directorate has the power to transfer doctors working at level 1 only, while the secretariat is responsible for transfers of level 2, 3 and 4 doctors. The transfer of dentists and Ayush doctors working at the government hospitals is done by their heads of departments. Uttar Pradesh health department has a total strength of over 1400 doctors across 75 districts.

The transfers became an issue in the first week of July when over 300 representations from across the state landed at the health directorate stating that the transfer orders violated the state policy, issued on June 16. Doctors, who had less than two years of service left (before retirement), doctors with chronic illness and in some cases, doctor couples, working in the health department, were also transferred.

“The transfer policy states relaxation may be given to those having less than two years for retirement while both husband and wife should be allowed to work in the same district,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, provincial medical service association (PMSA), a body of government doctors.

Representation against transfers has been given by doctors at all levels from one, two, three and four. A probe was also ordered regarding the errors in transfers by the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who is also the health minister. The probe is focusing on the transfer of doctors working at levels two, three and four.

Clerks, admin staff under scanner

Some of the clerical and administrative staff working at the health directorate are also likely to face the heat in the transfer fiasco.

The state government has directed the director general of medical health and director (administration) in the health department to identify staff responsible for processing files of transfers of government doctors and take action.

Over a dozen clerical staff were under scanner regarding errors in the transfer of doctors, said sources.

The health directorate had transferred 313 doctors of level 1, and of them, 48 transfer orders were cancelled due to an error. Till now, four health department staff have been suspended in connection with transfers. On July 25, two additional directors, one joint director and an administrative officer, were suspended from the health department.