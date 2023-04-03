U.P. govt school principals equipped with new age skillset at IIML

Over 30 government school principals and officers from across the state recently attended a weeklong capacity building programme and training session at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML). After the six-day programme, which ended on April 1, the participants felt it was very fruitful and will help them in a big way in carrying out their responsibilities.

The participants felt it was very fruitful and will help them in a big way in carrying out their responsibilities. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asha Chaudhary, principal, Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Meerut, said experts talked about how to manage quality work despite shortage of resources in government schools. “We were told that things can be managed effectively with limited resources. There is no point in cribbing that we don’t have resources,” she said.

Chaudhary further said she will try to implement all that she learnt at IIML. She said that professors at the IIML carried out session on personality development, how to improve communication skills, leadership quality, team buildings, stress management, creative thinking, minimum resource and maximum output besides motivational speech.

Sudarshana Sharma, principal, GGIC, Mainpuri, said soon after coming from the session, she held a meeting with teachers in her school and discussed how they could improve school environment with limited resources. She explained to her colleagues the importance of time management and leadership, talked about solution, how to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and engage students in various activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brijveer Singh, principal, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Rajkiya Model Inter College, Hathras, said the session was very informative. Rajesh Dwivedi, law officer in secondary education department, Lucknow, said it was very fruitful session where they were told how to handle barriers.

“IIML director Prof Archana Shukla conducted several sessions and talked about the importance of personality development. Other professors were equally good in their approach,” Dwivedi said.

There were 32 participants in the first batch. More such programmes will be organised in near future. The programme was inaugurated by Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow, and Anjana Goyal, director, SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training, Uttar Pradesh) in the presence of various officials from SCERT.

The programme dealt with sessions on new education policy, leadership, inter-personal skills and many functional skills. It aimed at equipping heads of school with the skillset for efficiently discharging their work and aligning themselves to the larger vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The training programme is part of an MoU signed between the secondary education department, UP, and IIML in December last year and aims to train 2,000 school principals, starting with 150 in the next three months. Director, IIML, Prof Archana Shukla spoke about her long association with the education sector in Uttar Pradesh. She said it was one of the most critical sectors for the future of the state and the country.