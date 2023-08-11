Governor Anandiben Patel felicitates 28 Veer Naris from U.P.

A felicitation ceremony to honour the Veer Naris of Uttar Pradesh was held at Surya auditorium, Lucknow on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, GOC-in-C, Central Command Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, AVSM, SM, VSM, senior military officers and veterans were present at the event.

Governor Anandiben Patel at the function to felicitate Veer Naris. (HT)

The governor felicitated 28 Veer Naris hailing from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, she expressed gratitude to the soldiers and their families for their sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

She further highlighted various initiatives and welfare schemes by the state and central governments for Veer Naris and veterans of the armed forces. She emphasized the need to ensure that benefits of all such welfare schemes reach each and every eligible Veer Nari of Uttar Pradesh.

She also drew attention to Prime Minister’s ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ initiative which is aimed to honour the gallantry and sacrifice of our brave soldiers across the country.

Earlier, the event commenced with a solemn wreath laying event at the Smritika War Memorial, where the governor paid tribute to the bravehearts of Surya Command who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Smritika is a memorial built in 1993 in Lucknow Cantonment to honour the gallant soldiers of Central Command, who have laid down their lives in service of the nation.

The Army Commander highlighted the important contribution of soldiers from Uttar Pradesh in the Indian Army and lauded their valour and sacrifice. He assured that Indian Army remains firmly committed to the welfare of Veer Naris, veterans and families of soldiers.

The event also witnessed the virtual inauguration of a new mammography centre at the Central Command Hospital by the governor.

The facility has a state-of-the-art 3D digital mammographic system which will assist in investigations used for screening, diagnosis, performing biopsies and planning various interventions for breast cancer.

Speaking on the subject, the governor highlighted the need to spread more awareness on the subject and undertake a campaign for prophylactic vaccination amongst the vulnerable population.