Governor Anandiben Patel virtually attends community health officers’ conference in Kashi

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel participated in a two-day community health officers’ conference organised on the occasion of universal health coverage day held at Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Saturday. She addressed the event online from Raj Bhawan.

Addressing the conference on this occasion, the governor said that India believes in the spirit of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhanah, Sarve Santu Niramaya’ which means world welfare.

She said, “Keeping this feeling in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sure that the purpose of Antyodaya is realised in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ so that the last person gets the benefit of health services.”

The governor said that Uttar Pradesh is making progress in providing primary healthcare services through Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs). She said in her address that so far 1,33,000 centres are functional against the target of setting up 1,50,000 health and wellness centres by the Government of India.

Asserting that the Sanjeevani system of treatment can be highly effective, she said people living in poor and remote areas can get better health advice, and after their screening, they can get treatment for any disease.

“Precious life of the patient can be saved if they get the information about the incurable disease,” she said adding, that the objective of universal healthcare coverage day has to be achieved by all of us together.

She also expressed her happiness over those states and Union Territories being felicitated by the Ministry of Health, which has done remarkable work in the field of health.