Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor appoints VCs of 2 UP varsities
lucknow news

Governor appoints VCs of 2 UP varsities

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Thursday appointed regular vice chancellors for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, formerly Kanpur University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:34 PM IST
HT Image

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Thursday appointed regular vice chancellors for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, formerly Kanpur University, and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has been appointed as the VC of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University.

Similarly, professor Anil Kumar Shukla of education department, Lucknow University has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

Both the VCs will remain in office for three years from the day of taking charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP