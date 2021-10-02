Governor directs Uttar Pradesh universities to distribute old degrees to students sans fee

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday directed state universities to disburse pending degrees of previous years to students for free.

While suggesting that a special drive must be held in this regard, the governor constituted a ten-member committee under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary, governor, Mahesh Kumar Gupta to ensure 100% distribution of degrees.

The decision was taken following a recent information submitted to the governor by the state universities wherein it was mentioned that a large number of degrees of previous years were yet to be distributed. Some of these degrees were over a decade old and the universities had to use their resources for its safe keeping.

“Taking cognisance of this, the governor has suggested that universities must make arrangements for speedy distribution of these degrees. The governor has also suggested that universities must distribute all degrees during or right after their convocation event as well as remove unnecessary rules to ease the system,” said additional chief secretary, governor, Mahesh Kumar Gupta.

Gupta further said “The committee has suggested that requirement for taking an application from candidates for taking old degrees must be removed and the new relaxations must be advertised to encourage people to take their old degrees.”

Further, it has also been decided that universities will make available degrees in Digi Locker, take degree fees from students in the last year of the academic session or along with the fees of the last semester, will obtain no-dues certificate from students before issuing final marksheets or provisional degree certificate, obtain student’s address for the option of sending the degree by post.