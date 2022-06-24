Govt bonanza for SC, general category students preparing for Civil Services mains

Scheduled Caste (SC) and general category candidates, who have passed the preliminary examination of Civil Services 2022, can prepare for the mains from any reputed coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi the cost of which will be borne by the Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To avail the facility, candidates can apply till July 5 by downloading a form from the website of the department, said director of Social Welfare Department Rakesh Kumar.

“The candidates taking the benefit of this scheme must be residents of Uttar Pradesh and annual income of their family should not exceed ₹1 lakh. The department will give a one-time amount of ₹45,000 to them to study in private coaching centres and buying study material and another ₹10,000 for their stay. The beneficiaries will get the amount on providing receipts and money will be sent directly to their account,” said Kumar.

He added that candidates can also apply for coachings conducted by the Social Welfare Department.

“Here all arrangements for their education and lodging will be free,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar further said the SC-ST and OBC students can apply for Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Center, Bhagya Bhawan Lucknow and Adarsh Pre-Examination Test Center, Aliganj Lucknow. The students of SC category can also apply at Government IAS-PCS Coaching Center Hapur, Sant Ravidas IAS-PCS Pre-Examination Training Center Varanasi, Dr BR Ambedkar Training Center Agra, Dr. BR Ambedkar Training Center Aligarh and Judicial Services Examination centre at Prayagraj.

Kumar said Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana was being implemented for all sections of the society under which all income group candidates can get the facility of free coaching.