Govt developing sports infra even in remote areas: Modi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that development of sports infrastructure on a large scale not only had a positive effect not only on sports but also on regional economy. His government was developing sports infrastructure in each and every corner, including remote areas of the country, he said.

Modi was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Ganjari area here, in the presence of a number of cricket legends.

Modi was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Ganjari area here, in the presence of a number of cricket legends.

Modi noted the significance of the venue, at the intersection of the route to Mata Vindhyavasini and its proximity with the village Motikot, the place from which Raj Narain hailed. He saluted Raj Narain and his birthplace.

He said that through cricket, the world was getting linked with India and many new countries were playing cricket, leading to a greater number of matches. This international stadium would cater to the rising demand for stadiums in the coming years, he said, and thanked the BCCI for its contribution.

Modi said that development of sports infrastructure had a positive effect on coaching and management institutions, thereby paving the way for youth to venture into sports start-ups. He also touched upon physiotherapy courses and said that a new sports industry was expected to shape up in Varanasi in the coming days. Youths may think of start-ups related to sports, he said.

He pointed out that there was sporting potential in nook and corner of the country and the need was to tap it. In this context, he cited the example of Khelo India where local talent was identified and the government tried to promote it.

Modi informed that under the new National Education Policy, sport was treated as a proper subject rather than an extracurricular activity. The first National Sports University was established in Manipur. In Uttar Pradesh too, he said, massive funds were being spent for the expansion of sports infrastructure. He mentioned the expansion of a sports college in Gorakhpur and the establishment of Major Dhyan Chand University in Meerut.

Emphasising the need to develop sports infrastructure in the country capable of hosting global events, he said the Kashi stadium would be a witness to this resolution of development and will not merely be a structure but a symbol of the future of India.

Background

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi will be a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure.

The modern international cricket stadium will be developed in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi at a cost of about ₹450 crores, spread across an area of more than 30 acres.

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped lights, ghat steps-based seating, and bilvapatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.

The stadium will have a capacity of seating 30,000 spectators.

