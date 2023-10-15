Govt efforts for startups now showing results: U.P. chief secy at AKTU

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Sunday said that according to the recent startup report, more than 90,000 startups are registered in India, which is fourth in the world. He also said that the country ranks third in the world in terms of ecosystem for startups, while around 10,000 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra addressing at AKTU in Lucknow on Sunday. (Sourced)

He said thus while inaugurating ‘Startup Samvad 2.0’ at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The daylong event was held in collaboration with the university’s innovation hub and ‘I Hub Gujarat’. The programme also marked the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam after whom the technical university is named.

As many as 48 startups related to agriculture, technology, health and services were showcased in the programme. On the occasion, the chief secretary said the recent start up report indicates that the efforts being made by the government regarding startups in the last few years are now showing results.

He said Dr Kalam always tried to enhance and bring out the latent talent of children. “His dream is coming true through this startup. Young talent is trying to solve the problems of the society with their ideas, but we have to develop those ideas into startups and then into successful business models,” Mishra said.

He said that under the guidance of the PM and the CM, Uttar Pradesh has become favourable for startups in the last few years. He said that youth of the state are benefiting from it to a great extent. “Startup means providing solutions to the problems around us through ideas. And it is important to convert that idea from a startup to a large scale business,” Mishra added.

He said, “It is important for the youth to come out of the mentality of doing a job and recognise the problems around them and then develop ideas to solve them.” Later, governor Anandiben Patel also addressed the event.

