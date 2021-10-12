Govt launches mega power project in Ayodhya, powerlines to go underground

The process of transforming Uttar Pradesh’s temple town, Ayodhya, into a religious tourist destination is underway and the launch of the third phase of the power project, which removes 989 kilometres of overhead cables and lays them underground, is being seen as a step towards the mega makeover, officials said.

This ambitious ₹180 crore power project is part of the Centre and state government’s plan to transform Ayodhya by December 2023, when Ram Mandir is likely to come up in the temple town.

Lallu Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ayodhya, launched the project on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has entrusted this responsibility to Larsen and Toubro. This project will be carried out under the integrated power development scheme (IDPs) of the Centre.

Another proposal for a ₹1200 crore project from the Ayodhya administration for removing overhead power cables from the remaining parts of the city for laying them underground has also been forwarded to the state government.

According to Lallu Singh, the state government will approve the project soon and another phase of the project will start in the next two months.

As part of the ongoing power project in Ayodhya, around 135 transformers have been laid underground. In the third phase, 30 more transformers will be laid underground.

“Transforming Ayodhya into a world-class tourist destination is on the priority list of the state government. This power project is also a part of this plan,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) constituency.

The construction work of Ram Mandir has also been fast-tracked. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set a deadline of December 2023 to open the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple for devotees.

After completing the foundation work of Ram Mandir, the Trust has started the second phase of construction of Ram Mandir. In this phase, the plinth of the temple is being constructed.

According to the Trust, above the foundation, a one –and–half meter thick raft is being placed. Above this raft, the plinth is being constructed. For the construction of this plinth, Mirzapur stones granites are being used.

“Placement work of stones for sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir will start from January next year (2022),” said a member of the Trust.

After the construction of the plinth, the placement work of stones for the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will start.