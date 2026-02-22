Govt making cheap allegations against Shankaracharya: Akhilesh

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the FIR lodged against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati late on Saturday night on charges of sexually abusing and threatening boys during the recently concluded Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the ruling party was making cheap accusations against him. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav claimed, “It is written in the (Bhagavad) Gita that one who stays away from Maya even while living in it is a Yogi. Guru Nanak also said that wearing clothes or piercing ears does not make one a Yogi. Tell me how Shankaracharya is being treated. Where were the BJP members when his disciples were being insulted by holding their Shikha (tuft of hair kept on the back of the head)?”

“In our Sanatan system, no Shankaracharya was ever stopped from bathing in the Ganga, but this happened for the first time and now they are making cheap allegations,” the SP chief alleged. Yadav accused the government of digging up a 20-year-old incident to humiliate Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

The SP chief also attacked Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, highlighting that the complainant is his disciple. “If this (complainant) is his (Rambhadracharya) disciple, then I made a mistake by withdrawing the case that was once against Rambhadracharya; I should have sent him to jail,” he said.