Govt nod to ₹54-crore pedestrian bridge on Gomti

Residents of the state capital will get a landmark public walkway over the Gomti as the state government has approved the construction of a 180-metre-long pedestrian bridge, officials said. The proposed design of the bridge (Sourced)

The project, aimed at improving pedestrian connectivity and creating a vibrant public space, will be completed within 18 months, said LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar. The government has already released the first instalment of ₹18.90 crore for the ₹54-crore project.

The pedestrian bridge will come up near the ADCP office located in the Gomti Nagar area and will connect both sides of the Gomti riverfront. LDA officials said the project will significantly enhance the everyday experience of people visiting the riverfront for recreation, fitness, and social activities.

Prathamesh Kumar said the bridge will serve both functional and cultural purposes. “This bridge is designed for people. It will offer safe pedestrian movement, scenic river views, and a unique identity that reflects the spirit of Lucknow,” he said.

To ensure architectural excellence, LDA organised a national design competition that attracted entries from around 25 architects across the country. After evaluation by a jury panel, the design submitted by Mumbai-based RVAmp Studio was selected. Construction will follow this approved design.

The bridge will be 12 metres wide, allowing comfortable movement for pedestrians, including families and senior citizens. While the main bridge will span 180 metres, the total length including ramps and platforms will extend up to 380 metres. Built using steel tubular sections, the bridge will also feature plate girders placed at heights of 30 and 40 metres, offering elevated viewing points of the Gomti River.

The deck will use stamped concrete, along with GRC and ACP panels, while tensile roofing will provide shade. To ensure safety and visual appeal at night, the bridge will be equipped with streetlights, bollard lights, and floor lighting.

Officials said the bridge will act as a catalyst for public activity around the riverfront.