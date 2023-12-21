close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt plans to turn ex-PM Vajpayee’s village into major tourist hub

Govt plans to turn ex-PM Vajpayee’s village into major tourist hub

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 21, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹100 crore in Bateshwar on December 25, the birth anniversary of the late leader.

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s native, Bateshwar village in Agra district, as a major religious tourism center.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over 100 crore in Bateshwar on December 25, the birth anniversary of the late leader.

State tourism and culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the chief minister would also address a public meeting after inaugurating heliport services for Agra and Mathura.

There are 101 ancient and famous temples in Bateshwar. The ancient temple of Lord Shankar is revered by people across the country.

A state government spokesperson said: “The chief minister will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cultural Complex Center building and unveil a statue of Vajpayee on the same premises. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects various schemes. He will visit the three-day Atal Agricultural Fair and Agricultural Exhibition to felicitate beneficiaries of government schmes.”

