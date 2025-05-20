Govt pushes for rural tourism in 35 U.P. border villages

The state tourism department has announced the development of 35 villages in seven border districts of Uttar Pradesh as ‘tourist villages’. The initiative aims to generate employment and preserve local culture, as per a press note. (For representation)

The selected villages in Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit will be transformed into hubs of cultural tourism. Each village will host ten homestay units, giving tourists a chance to live among the locals and experience daily village life.

Some of the villages identified for development are Dulhasumali, Bajha, Khunuwan, Kotia, and Gharuar in Siddharthnagar; Imlia Kodar, Chandanpur, Narihwa, Pahadapur, and Belbhariya in Balrampur; and Bankati Chidiya, Purab Majra Himmantnagar, Pipraula, Puraena, and Singhia in Lakhimpur Kheri, the note added.

Local youth will be trained as storytellers to narrate village histories, legends, and folklore to visitors in an engaging manner. Women from self-help groups will receive culinary training to prepare and serve traditional dishes, giving guests a true taste of village life. Moreover, products made by the indigenous Tharu community will be promoted in local markets and online, providing artisans with new economic opportunities.

“This is not just a tourism project; it is a holistic development model,” said tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh. “We are combining tourism with employment, women’s empowerment, and heritage conservation. Through this initiative, our border villages will not only attract tourists but also gain a renewed sense of identity and self-reliance.”

Officials confirmed that work on the project will begin soon, with infrastructure upgrades, training modules, and community engagement being prioritized in the initial phase.