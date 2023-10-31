Govt running many schemes for disabled people: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said nobody will face deprivation provided charitable and social institutions start discharging their responsibilities towards the society and the nation.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath serving food at Shri Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andha Vidyalaya in Varanasi on October 31. (HT photo)

“If this happens, there will be ‘Ram Rajya’,” he said while addressing a gathering at after inaugurating ‘Pujya Bhai Ji Anna Kshetra’ at Shri Hanuman Prasad Poddar Andha Vidyalaya in Durga Kund here. Yogi also served food to children on the occasion.

Anna Kshetra refers to a mega kitchen either in temple or elsewhere. Here food is provided to the needy. “We all know that in the Sanatana Dharma, food donation is considered sacred. It has also been given utmost importance in the Vedic tradition wherein it is termed ‘Anna Brahma’. A pious work has been done for school students and the needy who visit Kashi,” the CM said on the occasion.

Recalling the contribution of Hanuman Prasad Poddar to the society, Yogi said through Kalyan Magazine of Geeta Press, Poddar Ji carried the values of Sanatana Dharma to every house. “Sanatana Dharma always inspires us to express our gratitude towards our ancestors, our tradition and all the great men who have contributed to the society,” he added.

The CM also said many welfare schemes were being run for the disabled by the central and state governments. Later, he offered prayers at Maa Durga Temple in Durga Kund in the vicinity of the school.

Yogi inspected construction work of Phulwaria four lane and instructed officials to complete the work at the earliest. U.P. minister Ravindra Jaiswal, former minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari and Varanasi mayor Ashok Kumar were also present on the occasion.

