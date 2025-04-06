Govt to launch ‘1098’ helpline units at 18 railway, bus stations

The state government will launch 18 new children’s helpline units, ‘1098’, under Mission Vatsalya Yojana at railway stations and bus stands, said a communique from the government’s media cell on Saturday. Nine new railway station units and nine new bus stand units have been approved for the financial year 2024–25 (For representation)

It further stated that the helpline has been providing 24x7 assistance to children across Uttar Pradesh since the financial year 2023–24. Currently, the system includes a state-level control room, dedicated units in all 75 districts, 19 units at railway stations, and two more at bus stands.

Since its inception, the helpline has received over 10.05 lakh calls, with the Yogi government ensuring prompt assistance to 96,012 children in need, the note added.

“The establishment of 19 railway station units and two bus stand units will strengthen protection for vulnerable children, offering them a greater sense of security. In close coordination with the Government of India, the state government has effectively expanded the children’s helpline network,” he added.

As per the department of women and child development, nine new railway station units and nine new bus stand units have been approved for the financial year 2024–25.

The press note stated that the work was already underway to make these units operational. This initiative will be especially crucial for children found in vulnerable or unsafe conditions at public places like railway stations and bus stands. The Child Helpline has become a vital lifeline for children in crisis, offering immediate assistance, counselling, and safe shelter.

Operating 24x7, the helpline provides support ranging from police and medical aid to legal assistance, emotional support, and rehabilitation. Any child in distress can dial 1098 from anywhere to seek help. The service also plays a key role in reuniting lost or runaway children with their families or communities.