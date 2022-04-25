Govt to promote export of services from UP, says minister

LUCKNOW To promote services from Uttar Pradesh, the government will work in coordination with various sectors, said industrial development, export promotion and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Export is one of the strong pillars of economy for any country and is a chief contributor to development. The state exported merchandise worth ₹140124 crore between February 2021 and February 2022. But to further extend the export figure, the state government is looking towards the service sector also,” said the minister while addressing the event ‘Promoting Export of Services from Uttar Pradesh’.

Areas of medical value travel, tourism, education, IT/ITES and logistics, are in focus and this workshop aims to identify people from medical value travel sector. The minister said inter-departmental coordination should aim to resolve issues in the tourism sector.

Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said there is tremendous opportunity in the services export sector and the need is to identify them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director of Healthcity hospital Dr Sandeep Kapoor said the state has perfect infrastructure for medical tourism. “We have the best infrastructure. We just need to connect the same with tourism to make and offer a complete travel package to people in other countries.”

Sharing the experience of a patient, he said, “One of my patients came from Dubai and she wanted to visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. This is one example how we can connect cities with a network of airports, expressways and give the best treatment option to bring in foreign investment to UP.”

The conference was addressed by Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta hospital, D-G (tourism) Mukesh Meshram, and representatives of other organisations.