Govt working for the welfare of farmers: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that prior to 2017, neither the farmers nor their crops were secure in Uttar Pradesh. There was a lack of regular electricity, and farmers faced challenges in obtaining seeds, fertilisers, water, and even respect. UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak participating in the ‘Sankalp Ki Siddhi’ programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT photo)

Speaking at the ‘Sankalp Ki Siddhi’ programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, he said, “Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government is always ready to take care of farmers interests.

“In Uttar Pradesh, everything is being done in the name of Lord Ram, so there is no need for farmers to worry,” he said. The CM assured farmers and members of farmer unions from across the state that the double-engine government is diligently working to fulfill the prime minister’s vision through the electricity bill waiver programme.

“As many as 1,478,591 farmers in the state have private tube wells. Among these, 1,348,093 private tube wells have a power capacity of 10 horsepower or less. There are 128,944 tube wells with a capacity of 10 to 15 horsepower. Similarly, 8,923 tube wells have a capacity of more than 15 horsepower. All of these are being linked with the bill waiver scheme,” he said.

“We have implemented the scheme with retrospective effect from April 1, 2023. For this, the government allocated a budget of ₹1,500 crore last year, and this time, a provision of ₹2,400 crores has been made. We express our gratitude to the farmers. We have fulfilled the promise made to them,” he added.

Emphasising the benefits of installing solar panels on tube wells to generate electricity, the chief minister urged farmers to join the PM-KUSUM Yojana. “Efforts should be made to connect approximately 1,478,000 farmers in the state with the PM-KUSUM Yojana on a priority basis. This will directly benefit around 65 lakh members of nearly 15 lakh farmer families in the state,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the double-engine government prioritises the welfare of farmers. “After coming to power in 2017, our first step was to waive the loan of ₹36,000 crore of 86 lakh farmers”, he said.

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, finance minister Suresh Khanna, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and energy minister AK Sharma were present at the programme.