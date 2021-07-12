Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt’s “unconcern” over rising prices sad: Maya
lucknow news

Govt’s “unconcern” over rising prices sad: Maya

Expressing her concern over rising prices of essential commodities, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked why the government was not taking the issue seriously and nor was it concerned over it
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:11 AM IST
HT Image

Expressing her concern over rising prices of essential commodities, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked why the government was not taking the issue seriously and nor was it concerned over it.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said, “The prices of the essential commodities—petrol, diesel, cooking gas, milk etc—are increasing continuously and the inflation is sky-rocketing. People are forced to suffer and their condition is sad. The unconcern of the government over the issue is sad.”

“In order to effectively deal with the problem of poverty, unemployment and inflation etc everywhere in the country, it is necessary for the central and state governments to devote their full power and resources to their solution so that the country can be taken out of the atmosphere of despair. Development can be brought on the right track,” the BSP chief said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Video shows how this 87-year-old grandma supported her transgender granddaughter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP