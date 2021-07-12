Govt’s “unconcern” over rising prices sad: Maya

Expressing her concern over rising prices of essential commodities, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked why the government was not taking the issue seriously and nor was it concerned over it.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, she said, “The prices of the essential commodities—petrol, diesel, cooking gas, milk etc—are increasing continuously and the inflation is sky-rocketing. People are forced to suffer and their condition is sad. The unconcern of the government over the issue is sad.”

“In order to effectively deal with the problem of poverty, unemployment and inflation etc everywhere in the country, it is necessary for the central and state governments to devote their full power and resources to their solution so that the country can be taken out of the atmosphere of despair. Development can be brought on the right track,” the BSP chief said.