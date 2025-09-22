Search
Goyal resumes office as CS after over a month of medical leave

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 08:25 pm IST

LUCKNOW UP chief secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, who had been on leave for over a month due to health reasons, resumed office on the first day of Navratri and chaired over half a dozen meetings.

Goyal was appointed chief secretary following the end of Manoj Singh’s tenure on July 31. (File Photo)
Goyal was appointed chief secretary following the end of Manoj Singh’s tenure on July 31. (File Photo)

These included meeting with the ‘gopan’ (confidential) department on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and the President’s proposed visit to Mathura.

During his absence, all responsibilities were handled by agriculture production commissioner Deepak Kumar. Goyal was appointed chief secretary following the end of Manoj Singh’s tenure on July 31.

A few days after assuming office, Goyal’s health suddenly deteriorated, prompting him to seek treatment for some cardiac issues in Delhi. He had been on bed rest since.

On his first day back, at least seven meetings were scheduled, starting at 12 noon and concluding by 6 pm.

Before going on medical leave, Goyal also held the charge of the industrial and infrastructure development commissioner (IIDC), but the government shed his load last week by giving this key charge to Deepak Kumar, the APC.

