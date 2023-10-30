Gr Noida records higher AQI than Delhi, six more U.P. cities breathe toxic air
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Greater Noida recorded the highest air quality index of 344 on Sunday and was only topped by Kaithal (380), Hanumangarh (369), Sonipat (367) and Jind (354). Delhi, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 325.
While one Uttar Pradesh city on Sunday recorded ‘very poor’ air quality surpassing the national capital’s index, the air in six others fell in the ‘poor’ category.
In the list, six other U.P. cities, all from the western part of the state, showed ‘poor’ AQI levels: Ghaziabad (286), Noida (281), Hapur (277), Baghpat (253), Meerut (239) and Muzaffarnagar (234).
For the unversed, an AQI of between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.
Poor air grapples state capital too
The state capital, Lucknow, meanwhile saw its air quality plummet over the weekend. From 141 on Saturday, fresh reading showed the city’s AQI to be 200, just a point less to be considered ‘poor’.
Out of the six stations set up by the board in the city, the one at Talkatora Industrial area recorded the highest AQI of 376 followed by 329 by the Kendriya Vidyalaya station.