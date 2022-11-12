Graft case: Court may decide on Kanpur varsity V-C plea on Tuesday

UP Special Task Force (STF) is awaiting an order of Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench to take action against the vice-chancellor of Kanpur’s Chatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj University, Vinay Pathak, in a graft case.

Despite arresting two co-accused, Ajay Mishra and Ajay Jain, in the case, the police could not initiate any action against Pathak following the latter petitioned in the HC requesting quashing of the FIR lodged against him. The court is likely to take a decision in the matter on Tuesday.

The STF was asked to probe the matter after one David Mario Denise, whose firm was involved in conducting examination of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, lodged a complaint on October 31 against Pathak and his alleged aide Ajay Mishra. Denise alleged that Pathak had demanded a hefty commission to clear bills worth ₹1.4 crore when the latter was the officiating V-C of the Agra varsity.

The bills were for services obtained by the university from the complainant’s firm for conducting examinations.

A STF official said a team had earlier visited the university and collected several bills and documents regarding the allegations made in the complaint, and questioned some of the employees.

“We have collected some crucial documents following which 14 more employees of the university are under the scanner,” he said. “We are now awaiting the court directions in the matter to move ahead in the case.”

Also, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought details of the FIR and evidences that surfaced during the investigation by the STF, as it suspected money laundering.