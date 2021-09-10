Grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya from November 1 to 6

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the fifth edition of Deepotsav, which will be organised by the UP government on a grand scale from November 1.

The previous two Deepotsavs didn’t see public participation due to the Covid pandemic.

The celebrations will begin from November 1 with Deepotsav fair, which will continue till November 6. On November 3 (eve of Diwali), the administration will attempt a new Guinness World record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu. Thereafter, the Ayodhya administration will be organising Kartik Purnima event on a large scale.

All the modalities of the six-day mega event will be finalised in a meeting called by Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha on September 15.

“Deepotsav celebrations will be organised on a grand scale this year. Preparations are underway for the mega event,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly segment.

All temples and maths in Ayodhya will be decorated with Ramayan era theme. For this, the state government will hire an agency through tender process.

This year, public participation will depend on the Covid scenario in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.