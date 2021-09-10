Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya from November 1 to 6
The celebrations will begin with Deepotsav fair from November 1. (File Photo)
The celebrations will begin with Deepotsav fair from November 1. (File Photo)
lucknow news

Grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya from November 1 to 6

On November 3, the administration will attempt a new Guinness World record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 09:27 PM IST

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the fifth edition of Deepotsav, which will be organised by the UP government on a grand scale from November 1.

The previous two Deepotsavs didn’t see public participation due to the Covid pandemic.

The celebrations will begin from November 1 with Deepotsav fair, which will continue till November 6. On November 3 (eve of Diwali), the administration will attempt a new Guinness World record by lighting 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu. Thereafter, the Ayodhya administration will be organising Kartik Purnima event on a large scale.

All the modalities of the six-day mega event will be finalised in a meeting called by Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha on September 15.

“Deepotsav celebrations will be organised on a grand scale this year. Preparations are underway for the mega event,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly segment.

All temples and maths in Ayodhya will be decorated with Ramayan era theme. For this, the state government will hire an agency through tender process.

This year, public participation will depend on the Covid scenario in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.