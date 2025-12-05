Green Corridor project: LDA to seek approval for 7 km IIM Road–Kisan Path link

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to present a proposal in its December 5 board meeting to build a 7 km link connecting the Green Corridor project near IIM Road with Outer Ring Road (Kisan Path). Officials said the proposal aims to create a smoother, faster travel option for commuters and strengthen connectivity to upcoming township areas in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT). The new link to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and back Naimish Nagar township expansion; proposal set for board review on Dec 5. (Sourced)

In a second phase, the route is expected to extend by around 3 km towards the planned Naimish Nagar township scheme, allowing smoother movement from northern localities to peripheral growth zones without adding pressure on inner roads.

Residents of areas such as Vasant Kunj are expected to benefit, as the link will provide quick access to the Kisan Path, avoiding congested internal roads. Officials said the route will offer a “safe and uninterrupted passage” for thousands of vehicles currently navigating narrow, busy stretches.

The Outer Ring Road, popularly known as Kisan Path, spans 104 km and connects major routes including Sitapur, Sultanpur and Kanpur roads. The Green Corridor project, designed for signal-free North–South travel, is being developed in phases at an estimated cost of ₹7,000 crore, starting near IIM Road and moving towards Shaheed Path before meeting Kisan Path on Sultanpur Road.

The planned extension will further integrate BKT with the city centre and support large-scale residential projects under LDA’s township model, while easing traffic on existing arterial roads.

LDA’s engineering and planning teams are finalising the proposal for presentation at the December 5 board meeting. Officials said the authority is prioritising projects that enhance mobility and distribute traffic across Lucknow’s growing urban limits.