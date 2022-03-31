Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation.

UP’s Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry.

“We need to ensure that rainwater harvesting becomes a mass movement to improve groundwater levels. All those who have been contributing towards creating awareness on the subject would be felicitated,” he said. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided.

Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.

The Jal Shakti minister also reviewed the progress of schemes like ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana (tap water for every house)’, Namami Gange, and groundwater and minor irrigation and instructed officials that all ongoing projects be completed in time.

“It is mandatory to regularly monitor each and every scheme of the department and complete the work on time,” Singh said.

“The Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ had changed the picture of Bundelkhand and the Vindhya region. I would visit each and every village of the region and review the progress,” Singh said.

He also directed the officers to get involved in completing all pending tasks on a war footing and assured the officers that he will provide all help that was needed to clear hurdles in speedy completion of work plan.

Principal Secretary Namami Gange and rural water supply Anurag Srivastava and executive director rural water supply Akhand Pratap Singh were present at the minister’s review meeting.