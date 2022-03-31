Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
lucknow news

Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause

UP’s Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry.
Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev reviewing progress of various schemes of his ministry in Lucknow on Thursday (sourced)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation.

UP’s Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry.

“We need to ensure that rainwater harvesting becomes a mass movement to improve groundwater levels. All those who have been contributing towards creating awareness on the subject would be felicitated,” he said. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided.

Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.

The Jal Shakti minister also reviewed the progress of schemes like ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana (tap water for every house)’, Namami Gange, and groundwater and minor irrigation and instructed officials that all ongoing projects be completed in time.

“It is mandatory to regularly monitor each and every scheme of the department and complete the work on time,” Singh said.

RELATED STORIES

“The Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ had changed the picture of Bundelkhand and the Vindhya region. I would visit each and every village of the region and review the progress,” Singh said.

He also directed the officers to get involved in completing all pending tasks on a war footing and assured the officers that he will provide all help that was needed to clear hurdles in speedy completion of work plan.

Principal Secretary Namami Gange and rural water supply Anurag Srivastava and executive director rural water supply Akhand Pratap Singh were present at the minister’s review meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP