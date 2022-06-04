Ground-breaking ceremony: Healthcare sector to get a boost of over ₹2,200 cr
The ground-breaking ceremony on Friday gave a big push to healthcare sector too in Uttar Pradesh. With eight new projects worth ₹2,205 crore, the sector has attracted three percent of the total ₹80,224 crore investment in the state.
“We will be starting India’s largest ‘standalone air separation unit’ with a capacity of 350 tonnes oxygen per day,” said Buddhadeb Basu, project manager for Air Liquide that has proposed ₹300 crore investment in Kosi, in Mathura district. The expected commissioning date is November 2023.
“Uttar Pradesh is the best place for investment. We are coming up with a 300-bed hospital which will have all facilities under one roof including organ transplant facility,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, renowned joint replacement surgeon and director of the project ‘GK Orthocity Private Limited’ which will come up near Shaheed Path.
The ₹200-crore project has expected commissioning date of December 2023 and will create direct employment for 700 people in the beginning. “We wish to give back to our state and contribute to make Uttar Pradesh a hub for medical treatment,” said Dr Kapoor, who participated in the ground-breaking ceremony here.
The Yashoda Foundation has plans for setting up healthcare facilities too. It will construct a 500-bed, quaternary care super specialty and cancer hospital in Ghaziabad with an investment of ₹800 crore. Its expected commissioning date is January 2024 and it will provide employment opportunities to 4,250 people. A hospital and bio-tech park will also come up here.
Likewise, the Sharda Trust has planned expansion of its healthcare facilities. It plans to invest ₹500 crore for a 600-bed multi super-specialty hospital in Greater Noida and generate employment for 1,800 people.
The Shanti Foundation trust will bring in ₹400 crore investment with employment generation for 800 people by June, 2023 while the Q-Line Biotech Private Limited plans ₹200 crore investment with employment generation for 500 people.
