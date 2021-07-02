'Group of opportunists and power greedy people': BSP's latest tirade against SP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP), a day after its chief Akhilesh Yadav said it will go to the Uttar Pradesh assembly election in alliance with smaller parties. Reacting to this, Bhadoria, the SP lacks policy and has "no principles, no programmes," news agency ANI reported quoting the leader.

Bhadoria added, "The SP is only a group of opportunists and power greedy people. Since the formation of this party, the anti-Dalit mentality has been seen in the country and especially in Uttar Pradesh.”

Continuing his tirade against the SP, the BSP spokesperson called the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the SP the two sides of the same coin. "They both represent feudalist and capitalist forces and the BSP’s struggle is against both of them," he also said.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls to elect a new government to the legislative assembly in 2022. With less than a year left until the polls, leaders of all major political parties have ramped up their attacks against each other.

Earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav, who is also a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that the BJP doesn't want to hold a debate on real matters like unemployment, inflation. He had also asserted that the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh will usher in "a democratic revolution" against the current "disruptive" and "negative" politics.

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Omprakash Rajbhar suggested a new ‘formula’ to govern the state if his 10-party alliance comes to power. Rajbhar said there will be a new chief minister every year. "If we form the government in 2022, we are clear that there will be five chief ministers in five years. One will be Muslim, one Rajbhar, one Chauhan, one Kushwaha and one Patel. We will also have four deputy CMs in a year and 20 in five years. We are clear that everyone will be treated equally in the coalition," said Rajhbhar on Thursday.

On Sunday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest 100 of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It will fight the elections in alliance with the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha", a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Omprakash Rajbhar’s SBSP.

