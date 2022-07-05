GRP constable, aides booked for kidnapping, torturing trader in Lucknow; one held

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and his aides were booked for kidnapping and torturing a city trader on Monday. An FIR has been lodged with Chowk police station in this connection, and the police said one of the co-accused has been arrested while efforts are on to search the constable and other people involved in the incident.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Chowk, IP Singh said that the trader Mohan Vishwakarma was allegedly kidnapped by a group of people, including the GRP constable identified as Alok Tiwari, near the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Chowk. The group took the trader to a place near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar on Monday afternoon.

He said the trader alleged that while in captivity, the constable and others beat him badly. Singh said the trader had also accused the group of giving him electric shocks as they tried to extort money from him.

The ACP informed that the complainant informed that the constable and his aides fled from the spot when some of his friends and other traders reached there after finding out about his kidnapping. He said the complainant approached the police after being released from captivity and lodged the FIR in the matter. He said one of the accused, Rahul, 25, a resident of Sitapur, has been arrested while raids are on to arrest the constable and others.

Another police official informed that the accused Rahul was involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand four-wheelers along with the constable and the victim.

He said the trader had been kidnapped due to a money-related dispute.