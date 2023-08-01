Gujarat team to study UP’s methodology for working out GDDP

LUCKNOW A team of Gujarat government will arrive in the state capital on August 7 to study the methodology for working out the gross district domestic product (GDDP) in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government brought out a booklet listing the GDDP of all the 75 districts and sensitised district officers about the methodology for calculation of GDDP. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Gujarat government has appreciated the state government’s efforts for working out the GDDP of districts. A team will be visiting Lucknow to study the UP government’s methodology,” said Alok Kumar-III, secretary, planning.

Kumar had made a presentation on the functioning of the state planning department before chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The state government brought out a booklet listing the GDDP of all the 75 districts and sensitised district officers about the methodology for calculation of GDDP.

The presentation also included measures for balanced regional development and a sum of ₹900 crore was earmarked for the development of Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON