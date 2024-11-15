Guru Nanak Dev inspired us to worship God: Yogi

A society rooted in heritage and ideals can never be enslaved, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti here on Friday. Yogi Adityanath also highlighted how Guru Nanak’s teachings evolved into a powerful tradition under Guru Gobind Singh. (HT file)

Paying rich tribute to Guru Nanak Dev (1469-1539) at an event marking the 555th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru at Gurudwara Patel Nagar in Alambagh, the CM emphasised Guru Nanak’s message of devotion to God and righteous living.

Yogi also highlighted how Guru Nanak’s teachings evolved into a powerful tradition under Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, whose sacrifices, along with those of his four Sahibzadas, fill every Indian with pride.

Reflecting on the 550th Prakash Parv five years ago, when a Kirtan Yatra was organised at the CM’s residence, he recalled it as a day of great fortune.

He said for the past four years, December 26 had been celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas, honouring the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzadas, a tradition declared nationwide by PM Narendra Modi.

The CM expressed that this observance will inspire today’s youth to connect with their heritage and spiritual values. Yogi extended his best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on Prakash Parv, urging everyone to honour Guru Nanak Dev by following his teachings and working for the welfare of society and the nation.