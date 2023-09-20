News / Cities / Lucknow News / Guv visits govt primary school in Lucknow

Guv visits govt primary school in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 20, 2023 05:46 PM IST

Governor Anandiben Patel praised four students for saving an infant from drowning in River Gomti. She also visited a government primary school, interacted with students, and emphasized the importance of self-study and continuous practice. The governor distributed fruits and books to the students.

For Tausif, Haseeb, Zeeshan and Gufran – all students of a government primary school – it was a big moment when governor Anandiben Patel lauded their valiant effort in saving an infant from drowning near Kudiya Ghat in River Gomti recently. She praised their act and blessed them with a bright future.

UP governor Anandiben Patel interacting with govt primary school Lajpat Nagar, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
UP governor Anandiben Patel interacting with govt primary school Lajpat Nagar, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The governor inspected a government primary school, Lajpat Nagar in Chowk where she visited all the classes and interacted with the students, on Wednesday. She made them solve mathematical problems and listened to poetry recitation. She checked drawing copies of the students and encouraged them to take equal interest in drawing. While interacting with the students, the governor got to know about their interests.

She asked children to do self-study, continuous practise of the lesson and timely revision. The governor inquired about attendance of the children from the class teacher, inquired about the status of enrollment etc and gave them necessary guidelines. She said that a teacher must be aware of which students are weak and must help them to overcome their weakness. She said, “It is the responsibility of the teacher to create interest in education among students.”

The governor distributed fruits and books on biographies of great men, Panchatantra and inspirational educational stories to the students and asked the children to learn from these books and move ahead in life. She inspected the mid-day meal and tasted it. During this time, she also inquired about cleanliness in the school.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out