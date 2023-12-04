Gyanvapi cellar: Court completes hearing on lawyer’s plea

The Varanasi district court on Monday completed the hearing on an application filed by an advocate urging the court to make him a party in a civil suit seeking appointment of the Varanasi district magistrate, or any other suitable person, as the receiver of the cellar (tahkhana) on the southern side of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, who had filed the plea on November 8, presented his arguments before the court.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said the court fixed December 8 as the date for the order.

On November 20, plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas filed an objection to the plea filed by Rastogi.

The civil suit, meanwhile, was filed by Vyas in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi on September 25. Simultaneously, the plaintiff filed an application in the district court the same day, urging the court to transfer the suit to itself.

Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi had filed the fresh suit on behalf of Vyas and the application for transferring it to the district court.

The suit is titled Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Commitee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, and others. Last month, the district court ordered transfer of the suit to itself.

