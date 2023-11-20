Gyanvapi cellar: Objection against lawyer’s plea to be made party in suit

Plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas on Monday filed an objection in the Varanasi district court against an application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on November 8 urging the court to make him a party in the civil suit that seeks appointment of the district magistrate, or any other suitable person, as the receiver of a cellar (tehkhana) on the southern side of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court fixed Tuesday as the next date of the hearing on the matter. Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the counsel for the plaintiff, said, “An objection has been filed in the Varanasi district court against the application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi for becoming a party in the civil suit.” (File)

Chaturvedi said he prayed to the court to reject the application.

On September 25 this year, the suit was filed by Vyas in the court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi. Simultaneously, the plaintiff filed an application in the district court the same day i.e. September 25, urging the court to transfer the suit to itself.

Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi and Sudhir Tripathi had filed the fresh suit on behalf of Vyas and the application for transferring it to the district court. The suit is titled Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Commitee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque.

Last month, the district court ordered for transfer of the suit to itself after an application was filed in the district court by the plaintiff seeking transfer of the civil suit. Thereafter, the court heard all parties, and fixed November 18 as the date for the order.