Gyanvapi: Verdict on plea seeking ban on entry of Muslims on Nov 14

A fast-track court in Varanasi on Tuesday deferred judgment on the maintainability of a plea seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims inside the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

The verdict will now be delivered on November 14. People familiar with developments said the verdict was deferred as the judge was on leave.

This case was filed by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) in 2022, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims on the Gyanvapi premises.

The body also sought possession of the premises in order to worship a structure – found earlier this year during a court-ordered survey – that Hindu groups say is a “shivling”. Muslim parties have said that the structure is a part of an old ceremonial fountain.

There are seven cases related to the Gyanvapi mosque and its premises that are pending in various courts. In the most prominent case, being heard in Varanasi district court, a group of five Hindu women are demanding the right to regularly worship idols and deities installed within the mosque complex. On October 27, the fast-track court of civil judge (senior division), Mahendra Pandey, had reserved the judgment and fixed November 8 for the next hearing.