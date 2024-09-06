Haider Canal in Lucknow: Encroachments along drain to be cleared; over 3K houses marked

The district administration is planning to clear encroachments along the Haider Canal nullah. The operation will involve the demolition of approximately 3,000 permanent and temporary houses built along the 14-kilometer stretch of the drain, impacting a vast area of about 50 hectares. This will pave the way for the construction of a road over Haider Canal, planned by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Haider Canal in Lucknow (HT FIle Photo)

The campaign will focus on clearing encroachments in the areas of Jiamau, Para, and Sarosha Bharosa, where unauthorised constructions have been growing for more than five decades.

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has instructed the formation of specialised teams to execute the drive and held discussions with officials to devise an action plan. He emphasised the urgent need to restore the canal to its original state, stressing that the encroachments pose not only environmental risks but also safety hazards.

Encroachments shrinking Haider Canal

According to officials of the district administration, encroachments along Haider Canal have been a persistent problem, leading to the gradual narrowing of the nullah over the years. This has worsened water-flow issues and contributed to environmental degradation.

The issue gained political attention recently when Bhim Army chief and member of parliament Chandrashekhar Azad, visited the Chitwapur area, where residents raised concerns about the encroachments.

Chandrashekhar pledged to raise the issue in Parliament, highlighting the potential for significant public unrest if forced evictions proceed without adequate rehabilitation measures. Residents warned of a large-scale agitation should the demolitions go ahead without proper alternatives for the displaced.

Major displacement expected

The drive is expected to displace a substantial number of people living on the banks of Haider Canal. Thousands of people currently reside in these areas, with around 80% belonging to economically weaker sections who do not own homes elsewhere.

Among these residents are those who have built permanent structures, adding to the complexity of the eviction process.

However, district administration officials say that these residents would be relocated and no injustice would be done to anyone.

The situation mirrors the earlier demolition drive along the banks of Kukrail Nullah, now classified as a river, where around 1,800 houses were demolished, displacing approximately 50,000 people.

To ensure the drive’s smooth execution, the Gangwar has instructed officials to prepare a detailed action plan, addressing not only the logistics of demolition but also the security measures needed to handle potential protests and unrest.

An official of district administration said, “The administration faces the task of balancing the need for urban development and environmental restoration with the humanitarian aspect of relocating thousands of vulnerable families.”