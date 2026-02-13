Hand in hand to rly track, 2 friends’ deaths puzzle Lucknow police

The cremation of two childhood friends whose bodies were found on a railway track under mysterious circumstances has left two villages in grief, with unanswered questions over their final moments. Reports of the two walking hand in hand towards the track, their slippers and shawls found at a distance from the spot, and silence from grieving families have deepened the puzzle for investigators probing their alleged deaths. Representational image (Sourced)

Neetu, 23, who had been married six months ago in Unnao district, and her close friend Shashi, 21, were cremated on Thursday. According to police and local residents, Neetu had returned to her maternal home on Wednesday morning and later called Shashi to meet her in the fields. Some villagers claimed they saw the two walking together towards the railway track. Their bodies were found on the tracks hours later, allegedly after being run over by a train.

AK Trigunayak, SHO Rahimabad, said the exact cause and sequence of events remain unclear. “The death remains a mystery as the family is not ready to speak as they are grieving,” he said.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted on Wednesday evening. Police said Neetu’s body was sent to her in-laws’ home in Unnao for the last rites, while Shashi was cremated around 10:30 am on Thursday in her native village, Mankoti in Rahimabad, amid a sombre atmosphere.

Investigators said certain details have raised questions. Police sources stated that the slippers and shawls of the two women were found some distance away from where their bodies were discovered. Officials are examining whether the items were removed deliberately and what that could indicate.

Family members described the two as inseparable since childhood. A villager, requesting anonymity, said they remained closely connected through long phone calls even after Neetu’s marriage. Locals claimed Shashi had grown withdrawn after her friend’s wedding and would wait for her visits.

Shashi’s marriage had reportedly been fixed for 2025 and a pre-wedding ceremony had already taken place. The match was later called off for reasons that remain unclear.

Police said statements of family members and villagers will be recorded and call detail records are likely to be examined to reconstruct the timeline. The SHO said all angles are under investigation and no conclusion has yet been drawn on whether the deaths were accidental or intentional.