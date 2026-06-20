Hapur robbery accused killed in police encounter

An alleged criminal wanted in a sensational robbery at a businessman’s residence was killed in a police encounter in Hapur on Thursday night after he allegedly opened fire on a joint police team attempting to arrest him.

Police said the accused had criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery and charges under the Gangsters Act, registered against him in several districts, including Moradabad (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The deceased, identified as Shyam, 28, a resident of Surajpur village in Rampur district, carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. He was wanted in connection with the June 1 dacoity at the residence of businessman Narendra Agrawal in Hapur. During the encounter, head constable Manoj Kumar sustained a gunshot injury and is undergoing treatment.

Hapur superintendent of police (SP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said police personnel were conducting vehicle checks on Bulandshahr Road in Hapur city around 10.30pm when they spotted a suspicious motorcyclist.

“During the exchange, he allegedly fired six rounds at police personnel. In retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury and was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the SP said. He said an illegal pistol, live and spent cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Shyam was among the accused in the high-profile robbery at the residence of Narendra Agrawal in Giridhari Nagar, Hapur. In the early hours of June 2, armed assailants allegedly entered the house, held Agrawal, his wife, grandson and a watchman hostage at gunpoint, and demanded ₹2 crore in cash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shyam was among the accused in the high-profile robbery at the residence of Narendra Agrawal in Giridhari Nagar, Hapur. In the early hours of June 2, armed assailants allegedly entered the house, held Agrawal, his wife, grandson and a watchman hostage at gunpoint, and demanded ₹2 crore in cash. {{/usCountry}}

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When the family said such an amount was unavailable, the accused tied them up, confined them to a room, and then ransacked the house.

The gang allegedly fled with around 1.25 kg of gold jewellery, silver articles and cash worth several lakhs. The breakthrough came after police examined CCTV footage recovered about 150 metres from the crime scene, which showed three suspects fleeing on a motorcycle and carrying a bag. Based on technical and surveillance inputs, police identified members of the gang.

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Police said Shyam had criminal cases, including dacoity, robbery and charges under the Gangsters Act, registered against him in several districts, including Moradabad. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Earlier, on June 7, police arrested five accused, including suspended Uttar Pradesh Police constable Vicky Gautam, who investigators identified as the mastermind of the robbery. Two accused were injured in an encounter during that operation. Police recovered ₹24 lakh cash, jewellery, mobile phones, motorcycles and firearms from the gang members. Vicky Gautam, originally from Amroha, was suspended from service in 2024 after remaining absent from duty without authorisation. He had earlier been arrested in a separate criminal case involving old currency notes and allegedly developed links with other gang members while in jail.

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