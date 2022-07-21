Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Now, 4 crore Tricolours to be hoisted across U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the target of “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Tricolour in every home) campaign to 4 crore from the original 3.18 crore Tricolours to be hoisted across the state under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th Independence Day next month.

The government has put in place different supply chains for getting the flags across the state. The flags--of khadi and polyester-would be provided to people free of cost for the celebrations.

“The original target was 3.18 crore as announced by the chief minister on July 11. Then on Tuesday (July 19), he announced 4 crore Tricolours as the new target and we estimate that it will actually go up to 4.5 crore. To make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of ‘Independence Week’ (August 11 to 17) successful in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 4.5 crore flags will be hoisted for which cooperation of self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs, MSMEs /khadi and village industries and private sewing has been sought,” said a senior government official on Thursday.

The Centre has announced “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (celebrations of 75 years of Independence) this year and within it the “Independence Week” and “Har Ghar Tiranga” events will be organised.

Of the 4.5 crore flags, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department of the state government is procuring 2 crore flags through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

A target of manufacturing 1,50,16,077 flags has been given to nearly 76,547 self-help groups of the state. Also, a target of manufacturing as many as 31,82,134 flags has been given to about 10,224 NGOs. In addition, 81,66,735 flags will be manufactured by nearly 10,112 private sewing centres in the state.

The state targets to have the Tricolour unfurled atop 3.50 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices. The maximum number of Tricolours in the state will be manufactured by about 12,206 SHGs of Barabanki. As far as the NGOs are concerned, the maximum contribution will be made by the NGOs of Meerut.

In order to provide Tricolours to all the people through the government, they will be made available at gram panchayat offices, Jan Sewa Kendra, Anganwadi centres, panchayat bhavans, post offices, nagar nigams and a few other such places. Flags will be provided free of cost, said the government spokesperson.