Hardoi history-sheeter killed over ‘illicit affair’; two arrested

A 43-year-old history-sheeter, Parshuram Singh, was murdered within Hardoi’s Beniganj police station limits on Tuesday night allegedly over an illicit relationship with another man’s wife. The motive for the murder came to light after police arrested the woman’s husband, Luv Kush, and his friend Deshraj on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Hardoi additional superintendent of police (west) Martand Pratap Singh, the accused confessed to their crime. The ASP said Parshuram had a dubious past, with nine marriages and multiple illicit relationships over the last 20 years. Parshuram’s family members told police that he first married at the age of 23 in Ghaziabad, but the relationship didn’t last long. He went on to marry eight more times, but all his wives left him due to his “questionable character,” the ASP added.

Police said Parshuram worked as a driver and often lived away from his home in Badsara village under Atrauli police station limits. However, he had been staying in the village continuously for the past four months. The deceased had a long criminal record, with multiple cases registered against him, and was listed as a history-sheeter at the Atrauli police station.

Officials said Luv Kush, who was reportedly frightened of Parshuram, could not object to his frequent visits to his house despite suspecting an illicit relationship with his wife. After planning the murder for months, Luv Kush decided to execute it with the help of his friend Deshraj.

“Based on mobile phone records, CCTV footage, and witness statements, police arrested Deshraj and Luv Kush from their village. The investigation revealed that Deshraj took Parshuram along for a liquor party at Luv Kush’s behest and murdered him on Tuesday by crushing his face and head with a stone after making him drunk,” said Hariyawa circle officer Ajeet Chauhan, the supervisory officer of Beniganj police station.

He added that police acted swiftly, registering an FIR based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Yogendra Singh. The investigation led to the recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime, as well as a brick and mobile phone from the crime scene along a connecting road to the accused’s village.