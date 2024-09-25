Haryana polls: Mayawati to launch campaign from Jind

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will launch her party’s campaign for Haryana assembly polls by addressing a public meeting in Jind on Wednesday, according to press statement by BSP central office. The party is contesting the Haryana polls in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). BSP chief Mayawati will launch her party’s campaign for 2024 Haryana polls on September 25. (HT file)

The public meeting—”Samman Diwas”—is being organised by the INLD to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal, the former Deputy PM and former Haryana CM. In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, the BSP had contested on 87 seats, lost deposit on 82 of them and also failed to open its account.

However, the party had secured 4.14 per cent of the total votes polled in the state that year. In the same election, the INLD registered victory on one seat, Ellenabad from where Abhay Singh Chautala had emerged victorious. It contested on 81 seats and lost deposit on 78 of them, according to the EC data.

BSP chief attacks Cong over quota policy

In a series of posts on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear but of double standard and deceitful. In their own country, for their votes, they support reservation and advocate increasing it above 50% and when they go abroad, they talk about ending their reservation. People should be cautious of their double standards.”

“It is also true that their government at the Centre did not implement the Mandal Commission report on OBC reservation. Also, the Congress did not let the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was brought in the Parliament to make reservation in promotions for SC/ST effective after the BSP’s struggle, pass, which is still pending.”

Neither did the Congress government plead the case properly in the court. The people should also be cautious of the anti-reservation Congress and other parties. Also, the then Congress government at the Centre did not conduct caste census and is now raising voice after being out of power, if all this is not hypocrisy then what is it?”