Hathras case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with the Hathras conspiracy case stating that use of tainted money by the applicant (accused) and his colleagues cannot be ruled out.
A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Pahal, while rejecting the bail plea on August 2, observed: “It has come up in the investigation that the applicant had no work at Hathras. The State machinery was at tenterhooks owing to the tension prevailing due to various types of information being viral across all forums of media including the internet.”
“The said sojourn of the applicant with co-accused persons who do not belong to media fraternity is a crucial circumstance going against him,” added the court.
“The defence taken by the applicant that he is a journalist and only owing to his professional duty, he wanted to visit the place of Hathras incident stands nullified by the averments in the chargesheet and the persons, he was arrested with, while travelling in a car. The tainted money being used by the applicant and his colleagues cannot be ruled out,” the court said.
“A perusal of the charge-sheet and documents prima facie reveal that the applicant has committed the offence. The bail application is devoid of merits and is accordingly dismissed,” the court added.
Opposing the bail application, Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general representing the state government in the court, said Kappan was a resident of Kerala and had nothing to do with Hathras.
He was going to Hathras with a mala fide motive and was arrested in Mathura while on way to Hathras, Shahi said. Shahi also pointed out in the court that Kappan and his colleagues had received financial assistance through illegal means which was utilised for illegal activities.
The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him on October 5, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and The Information Technology Act while they were on way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020.
The woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, 2020. According to the police six smartphones, one laptop and pamphlets were recovered from them. The prosecution alleged that after an inquiry it came out that the applicant and other co-accused persons were travelling allegedly to disturb the harmony of the area.
In July last year, additional sessions judge, Mathura, Anil Kumar Pandey had rejected Kappan’s bail application. Rejecting the bail, the court had stated that Kappan and others committed acts that promoted enmity in the society. At present, Kappan and his three colleagues are lodged in Lucknow prison and none of them have got bail.
-
Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sole bread earner in the family, Sovaji Kamble, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office for illegally-running business. Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
-
TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links
Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates. DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.
-
Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune
The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district's weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2. Speaking about the hospitalisation, assistant chief at PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.
-
TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
