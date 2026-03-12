: The state capital woke up to an unusual mix of haze and shallow fog on Wednesday morning — a phenomenon more typical of winter — as moisture from a western disturbance combined with dust carried by west winds enveloped the city, meteorological experts said. Haze, shallow fog result of western disturbance in UP; last reported in March 2008: IMD

Bareilly and Meerut experienced even more dense haze than what it was on Monday. A similar condition was seen in Prayagraj as well. People in Varanasi also experienced smog-like conditions till noon. AQI in Meerut was poor at 247 and in Bareilly it was satisfactory at 92.

Although fog in March is rare, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said such episodes have occurred in the past too, like in March 2008.

IMD experts said the hazy conditions were linked to an increase in moisture due to the influence of a western disturbance currently affecting the western Himalayan region. A stable boundary layer at lower levels, combined with easterly winds, also contributed to the moisture build-up.

“It is not very unusual as in the past too we have seen dense fog in UP in March. This includes a March 6-8 spell in 2008,” an official said.

Another expert said the haze was formed as moisture trapped dust particles transported by westerly winds.

On Tuesday, the haze lingered over several parts of the state capital until 7am, with denser conditions observed towards outer of Lucknow.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lucknow had turned poor at 208.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C, around 3.8 degrees above normal, according to IMD. The city recorded 34.2°C a day earlier (on Monday).

The maximum temperature is expected to rise further and may touch 35°C on Thursday. However, the IMD said a western disturbance over northwest India from March 14 could bring some respite, lowering maximum temperatures to between 32°C and 34°C over the weekend.

Night temperatures too remained high. Lucknow’s minimum temperature was recorded at 21.9°C, eight degrees above normal. It was 22°C a day earlier.

Low visibility in several districts

Visibility dropped in several districts on Wednesday due to hazy conditions. For instance, Kanpur (IAF) recorded poorest zero visibility. The visibility dropped to 30 metres in Prayagraj, and in Moradabad and Bareilly it was 100 metres while Fursatganj recorded 50 metres visibility. Lucknow and Meerut recorded 200 metres, Bareilly 400 metres, and Varanasi (airport) 500 metres visibility.