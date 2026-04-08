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HC acquits man sentenced to death by trial court in 2016 killing of NIA officer, wife

HC acquits man sentenced to death by trial court in 2016 killing of NIA officer, wife

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj , The Allahabad High Court has set aside the death sentence awarded to a man convicted in the 2016 killing of an NIA officer, who was investigating several "high-profile cases related to nation security", and his wife, and ordered his release from jail.

HC acquits man sentenced to death by trial court in 2016 killing of NIA officer, wife

Mohammad Tanzil, the National Investigation Agency officer, and his wife Farzana were shot dead on the intervening night of April 2 and 3, 2016, when they were returning from a wedding.

The HC said that the prosecution's case was riddled with doubts and pointed to "unexplained and questionable conduct" of prosecution witnesses.

An Additional District and Sessions Court in Bijnor had awarded capital punishment to two accused Munir and Raiyyan in the case. While Munir later died in hospital after a prolonged illness, Raiyyan has remained in jail since April 7, 2016.

Setting aside the conviction, a single bench of Justice Siddharth observed that the trial court had committed a "grave error" in awarding the death penalty.

"Therefore, this court is of the view that the judgment and order passed by the trial court deserve to be set aside, and is set aside accordingly. The appellant is acquitted of all charges and shall be released forthwith, if not wanted in any other case," the court said in its March 31 order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC acquits man sentenced to death by trial court in 2016 killing of NIA officer, wife
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC acquits man sentenced to death by trial court in 2016 killing of NIA officer, wife
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