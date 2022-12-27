Allahabad high court cancels UP’s Dec 5 order, blocks OBC quota in civic polls

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday quashed the December 5 notification proposing reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in elections to Uttar Pradesh’s urban local bodies and told the administration to hold the elections without OBC quotas.

A division bench of justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Saurabh Lavania ruled that elections to the local bodies can be held with reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The bench ruled that the government could not notify OBC reservations till three conditions laid down by the Supreme Court’s constitution bench in 2010 were fulfilled.

The three conditions, referred to as the triple test, envisages setting up a dedicated commission to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state; to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body wise in light of recommendations of the commission so as not to fall foul of overbreadth, and mandates that in any case such reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50% of the total seats reserved in favour of SCs/STs/OBCs taken together.

In its verdict on Tuesday, the high court said the process to complete the triple test will take a considerable time and the state government and the State Election Commission can notify the elections immediately.

The high court also ordered the state government to constitute a commission to undertake the study needed to provide empirical data for providing OBC reservations in the next civic polls. The bench asked the state government to consider treating transgender people in the OBC list.

“It is the complete judgment covering all aspects that were argued by me in court,” said lawyer LP Mishra, who along with advocate Sharad Pathak, represented one of the petitioners, Vaibhav Pandey of Rae Bareli. In all, 64 petitions challenging the government decision were filed in the high court.

Pandey challenged the government’s December 5 notification that sought to reserve seats for OBC candidates in elections to the state’s municipal corporations, nagar panchayats and nagar palikas becuase the state hadn’t met the conditions laid down by the top court.

The December 5 notification proposed to reserve four mayoral seats for OBCs.

“The government will take a final decision on urban local body polls after consulting legal experts on all aspects of the court order, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on Twitter. “Under no circumstances will we compromise on the issue of OBC rights”.

