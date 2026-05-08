HC directs removal of encroachments near Lucknow district court

Maintaining its strict stance against illegal encroachments around the district court in Qaiserbagh, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court directed the district administration to provide adequate police force to the Municipal Corporation for demolition action.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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A division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Rajeev Bharti passed the order on May 6 while hearing a petition filed by Anuradha Singh and two others.

According to a report submitted by the Municipal Corporation, around 72 encroachments, including advocates’ chambers and shops, were identified in the area.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that police force could not be provided earlier due to unavoidable circumstances. The Municipal Corporation said the anti-encroachment drive was now scheduled for May 12.

The court directed authorities to submit an action taken report at the next hearing on May 25. HTC

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